In phone call with Dar, Turkish FM expresses appreciation for Pakistan’s hospitality during recent visit

Turkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a phone call with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, has expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s “hospitality” during the recently held quadrilateral moot in Islamabad, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

In a statement, FO said Dar spoke with Fidan, who “expressed appreciation for hospitality extended during recent visit to Pakistan for the meeting of the four foreign ministers in Islamabad”.

FO said that both leaders “reaffirmed the strength of Pakistan-Türkiye bilateral relations and agreed to remain in close contact”.