E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Asia to suffer most from Iran war energy crisis, says maritime analytics firm

Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Asia faces the gravest fallout from the war on Iran and is confronting a major energy crisis, a global maritime analytics firm has warned in an interview with AFP.

“We think Asia will, for now, be the ones suffering the most,” Kpler president Jean Maynier told AFP at the company’s offices in Singapore.

He said the continent did not have enough energy resources of its own to cover the gap, adding: “It will not be enough in China, it will not be enough to cover in big countries like the Philippines or Indonesia. So it’s a real energy crisis.”

Maynier said the impact of Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz was already visible in countries like the Philippines, where the government has declared a national energy emergency.

“It’s really bad for Asia, and we are not optimistic if the event continues,” said Maynier.

“We hope at some point that politicians will find a solution.”

Brussels-based Kpler, which was founded in 2014 and owns the MarineTraffic website, is considered one of the foremost data analytics and ship-tracking agencies in the world.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Iran Israel War

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan carnage
Updated 10 Jul, 2026

Balochistan carnage

THE security situation in Balochistan remains alarming, with a recent uptick in terrorist violence resulting in a...
Misusing land
10 Jul, 2026

Misusing land

THE Federal Constitutional Court’s ruling that land acquired for a specific purpose cannot later be converted into...
India’s film ban
10 Jul, 2026

India’s film ban

IN India, creative boundaries are tight. Its far-right regime prefers facts fictionalised and communities demonised...
Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe