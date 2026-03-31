Asia to suffer most from Iran war energy crisis, says maritime analytics firm

Asia faces the gravest fallout from the war on Iran and is confronting a major energy crisis, a global maritime analytics firm has warned in an interview with AFP.

“We think Asia will, for now, be the ones suffering the most,” Kpler president Jean Maynier told AFP at the company’s offices in Singapore.

He said the continent did not have enough energy resources of its own to cover the gap, adding: “It will not be enough in China, it will not be enough to cover in big countries like the Philippines or Indonesia. So it’s a real energy crisis.”

Maynier said the impact of Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz was already visible in countries like the Philippines, where the government has declared a national energy emergency.

“It’s really bad for Asia, and we are not optimistic if the event continues,” said Maynier.

“We hope at some point that politicians will find a solution.”

Brussels-based Kpler, which was founded in 2014 and owns the MarineTraffic website, is considered one of the foremost data analytics and ship-tracking agencies in the world.