E-Paper | July 10, 2026

Israel army claims prepared for weeks more fighting after Netanyahu comments

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The Israeli military has claimed that it is prepared for weeks more fighting, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the war with Iran was beyond the halfway point, AFP reports.

Netanyahu told the conservative US broadcaster Newsmax a day earlier that the war was “definitely beyond the halfway point,” but declined to give a timeframe.

When asked for the military’s stance at an online media briefing, spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani said decisions on timing belonged to the political echelon.

“We are prepared to keep operating for weeks to come,” he told journalists. “We have the targets for that, the munition for that, the manpower for that. And it’s up to… the leadership to decide that,” he added.

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