Iranian Red Crescent teams have rescued two people from under the rubble at Husseiniya Azam, a religious site, in the northwestern city of Zanjan, reports Al Jazeera.
The area was hit earlier this morning by a US-Israeli air strike.
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Iranian Red Crescent teams have rescued two people from under the rubble at Husseiniya Azam, a religious site, in the northwestern city of Zanjan, reports Al Jazeera.
The area was hit earlier this morning by a US-Israeli air strike.