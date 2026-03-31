NDMA warns of Glof, landslides in GB, KP areas from April 1-10

GILGIT: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned about a risk of glacial lake outburst floods (Glof), flash floods, and landslides in areas of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from April 1-10.

According to an alert issued by the NDMA, there was an “increased risk” of Glof, flash floods, mudslides and landslides in the vulnerable areas of GB and KP and the surrounding regions, particularly near the glacier terminus, due to the “expected widespread weather spell, especially from April 1 to 10”.

“Over the past few days, temperatures over the northern mountainous regions remained above normal,” it pointed out.

The NDMA advised local communities to remain vigilant, while the relevant authorities were requested to take precautionary measures to safeguard lives and infrastructure.

In light of the prevailing situation, it urged all federal ministers and departments, provincial governments and their departments, as well as district and municipal administrations, to proactively monitor and surveil vulnerable Glof sites to ensure “timely early warning, evacuation and response”.

The authority instructed all civic agencies and rescue services, such as Rescue 1122, the civil defence and fire brigade, to remain alert and ensure the availability of personnel and equipment during the forecasted period.

It further advised the public to avoid unnecessary movement in such areas, especially the discharge nullahs/streams and rivers.

Tourists were urged to avoid trekking in glacier-prone areas, refrain from taking pictures or videos near glaciers, and strictly avoid going close to glacier sites to prevent any untoward incident.

‘Unusually’ chilly weather due to snowfall

The alert for Glof and landslides comes when rain and snowfall across GB on Sunday and Monday have already turned the weather unusually chilly, creating difficulties for the residents.

Heavy rainfall had partially blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) in KP’s Lower and Upper Kohistan and Hunza’s Nasirabad in GB since Sunday night, the Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) said.

Authorities said traffic at KKH at multiple locations had been restored after remaining blocked for several hours.

Thousands of passengers travelling to and from other parts of the country had faced difficulties while travelling on KKH and had remained stranded at multiple locations.

GBDMA advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing rainfall and to exercise caution while on the road. Administration teams were actively monitoring the situation.

The upper areas of Gilgit-Baltistan received snowfall, while the lower areas witnessed intermittent rain, turning the weather unusually cold for late March.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency (GBEPA), the temperature in the region remained higher than usual in the winter season.

“People haven’t taken off warm clothes as snow is still being received in the upper areas, creating a winter-like atmosphere,” said Ghulam Abbas, a local resident.

Experts said that over the past three years, snowfall in the region had begun later, with many areas receiving less snow and temperatures remaining higher than usual. Snowfall was received in late January this year, raising concerns about flooding in the summer.

According to the GBEPA, the average temperature in GB rose by about 0.6°C between 1987 and 2013. The region has faced a rise in flash floods, accelerated glacial melt and other climate-linked hazards in recent years.

Rapidly melting glaciers, Glofs and cloudburst incidents severely affected residents of GB last summer. Experts said residents of the region, particularly those living downstream of rivers and glacial lakes, faced serious threats this summer.