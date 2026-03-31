8 injured in Israel after Iranian missile fire

Israel’s emergency services have said that eight people with minor injuries were evacuated to hospitals in the Tel Aviv area, where police reported falling munitions fragments after an alert for incoming Iranian missiles, AFP reports.

Six of the injured were treated in the city of Bnei Brak, which is largely populated by ultra-Orthodox Jews, according to Magen David Adom.

It specified that they were in mild condition with blast injuries.

The military’s Home Front Command said it had received “reports of damage” in the central parts of the country.