Explosions were heard in Dubai, AFP journalists reported, as UAE authorities warned of missile and drone attacks.
“UAE air defence system is actively engaging missiles and UAV threats,” the defence ministry said in a statement on X.
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Explosions were heard in Dubai, AFP journalists reported, as UAE authorities warned of missile and drone attacks.
“UAE air defence system is actively engaging missiles and UAV threats,” the defence ministry said in a statement on X.