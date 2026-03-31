Aramco-Dow joint venture Sadara Chemical halts production over Middle East turmoil

Sadara Chemical Company, a joint venture between Saudi state oil giant Aramco and US chemicals firm Dow, has temporarily shut down production citing ongoing supply chain disruptions, a subsidiary said, Reuters reports.

Sadara Chemical operates a complex in the Saudi city of Jubail with annual production capacity of over 3 million metric tons of chemicals and plastics.

“Sadara cannot provide, at the present time, an estimate for the return to production, as this is contingent on domestic and international factors,” it said, adding the shutdown is expected to impact this year’s financial results.