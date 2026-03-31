Dalai Lama warns ‘violence begets violence’, urges peace in Mideast

Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has warned that violence only results in more conflict, urging peace as conflict rages in the Middle East and Ukraine, AFP reports.

“History has shown us time and again that violence only begets more violence and is never a lasting foundation for peace,” he wrote in a letter .

“I urge for and pray that the violence and conflicts may soon come to an end.”

The charismatic 90-year-old, who lives in exile in India, said he backed the message of peace that Pope Leo XIV gave during his Palm Sunday address.