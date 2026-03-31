Islamabad’s efforts to defuse US-Iran tensions in broader regional interest: Pak envoy to US

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Rizwan Saeed Sheikh has said Islamabad’s role as a mediator in the US-Iran tensions is in the broader interest of the region, Radio Pakistan reports.

In an interview with Fox News, he expressed gratitude for the trust that both parties placed in Pakistan.

The ambassador said Pakistan’s recent offer was made in good faith and includes other regional countries as well.

Sheikh said Islamabad was keen to advance matters in the broader interest of the region and remained hopeful in this regard. He emphasised that diplomacy is a gradual process that requires time.