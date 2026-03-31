Thousands rally in Iran’s Karaj in support of govt

Thousands of Iranians have marched in the city of Karaj to express their support for the government and the military, Al Jazeera reports, citing Press TV.

A video clip posted by a broadcaster showed people waving flags and shouting the slogan, “Courage, courage!”, as they marched through the city.

The rally came a day after widespread power outages were reported in Karaj and the province of Alborz following a strike that affected an electric substation, Al Jazeera noted.

Similar demonstrations were also staged in Tehran as well as in Ardabil last night, according to state media.