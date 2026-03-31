‘Owners’ of tobacco factory held in Swabi raid for removing machinery

SWABI: The Federal Board of Revenue has arrested two owners of a cigarette manufacturing unit for removing machinery in violation of the Federal Excise Act, 2005.

Iqbal Khan Shewa, one of the founders of the Tobacco Growers Association of Pakistan, told reporters on Monday that Imranullah and Obaidullah were arrested by the FBR officials. He said on March 24, the factory was raided by regional tax officer (RTO), Peshawar, who was accompanied by police personnel, in which Imranullah, Obaidullah and an excise manager of the factory were arrested.

The RTO Peshawar shared details about the arrest, saying that action against the business unit was taken for violating the law. It was claimed that the two owners and an excise manager were arrested for clandestinely removing tobacco manufacturing machinery in violation of the Federal Excise Act.

It was further said that an FIR had been lodged and that the action was carried out under the supervision of Shehroz Rashid Khan, assistant commissioner, tobacco unit, RTO, Peshawar.

Mr Iqbal Shewa condemned the arrest of the two businessmen. “It seems the federal government has devised a plan to deal a blow to this cash crop, which is a livelihood source for thousands of families here,” he said.

However, Midrarullah, general manager of the cigarette manufacturing unit in Karnal Sher Khan Kalay, said that on March 19, the company legally sold surplus and unused machinery to a registered entity and duly paid Rs1.8 million in sales tax in accordance with the applicable regulations.

However, he said, despite this lawful transaction, officials from RTO Peshawar conducted a raid on the factory, registered an FIR against multiple people -- including individuals with no ownership or operational role -- and arrested two persons.

He said that they rejected the allegations as unjustified and damaging, which caused serious reputational harm to ‘respectable’ individuals.

MOBILE SNATCHERS HELD: Three mobile snatchers were arrested in injured condition after an encounter with the police in the Jalbai area of Chota Lahor tehsil here on Monday, the police said.

Chota Lahor DSP Zardad Khan said the mobile snatchers’ gang was active in the region, adding reports against their activities had been pouring in during the last few days.

The police received information that some mobile snatchers were present in the Jalbai area with the intention of robbing passengers at gunpoint, so the police immediately reached the spot.

On seeing the police, the accused started firing, prompting the police to retaliate. During the ensuing exchange of fire, three members of the gang were injured.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026