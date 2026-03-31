Solar-powered irrigation system launched in Swat

PESHAWAR: A major climate-smart agriculture milestone was achieved in Swat with the inauguration of an AI-enabled solar-powered high efficiency irrigation system at Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) Takhtaband.

The initiative, led by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme in partnership with Oxford Policy Management and the agriculture department, marks a significant step toward sustainable water management and modernised farming practices in the region, says a statement issued here.

The installed system includes AI-enabled solar powered high efficiency irrigation systems (drip and sprinkler) on orchard and vegetable plots. Soil moisture sensors deployed in the field inform the AI system, which then decides when to irrigate and for how long and how much water should be provided. The system also includes a user-friendly dashboard designed specifically for mobile apps.

The officials said that the initiative was designed to address growing water scarcity challenges while promoting climate-resilient and sustainable agricultural practices across the province.

The system was formally inaugurated by the secretary agriculture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bakhtiar Khan. additional deputy commissioner (general), Swat, chief executive officer SRSP Masoodul Mulk and chief operating officer Syed Aftab Ahmad of Sarhad Rural Support Programme, representatives from Oxford Policy Management officials of the Agriculture Department, Research Wing, On-Farm Water Management and a large number of farmers.

The event witnessed active participation from local farmers including both men and women, youth representatives, members of the Water User Group and technical staff demonstrating strong community engagement and ownership.

Speaking at the occasion, the secretary agriculture said: “Climate change is a serious and growing challenge affecting agriculture, particularly in mountainous regions where both heavy rainfall and drought conditions are being experienced. He noted that water scarcity is increasing, further compounded by population growth, making traditional irrigation practices insufficient to meet current needs.

He emphasized on the need to enhance agricultural productivity through efficient irrigation systems and appreciated the smart irrigation system implemented by SRSP at ARI Swat.

CEO Masoodul Mulk said the CF-WRAP project was the result of approximately seven months of continuous effort by SRSP, the ARI Swat, the On-Farm Water Management Directorate and the Directorate of Agriculture Research. “The Oxford Policy Management provided useful technical advice in designing the AI system,” he said.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2026