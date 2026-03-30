Islamabad businessman succumbs to injuries after being shot during dacoity at farmhouse

ISLAMABAD: A prominent businessman succumbed to his injuries after being shot by armed robbers during a dacoity at his farmhouse located in Orchard Scheme during the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Amir Awan, the owner of a car showroom at Aabpara. Political figures, VIPs and big-shots, including an adviser to the prime minister, own property in the neighbourhood where the incident took place.

Speaking to Dawn on the condition of anonymity, police officers said that CCTV footage of the incident showed five persons armed with submachine guns and wearing bulletproof jackets entering the farmhouse.

They said that the crime scene suggested that the deceased had put up resistance. They said that he was initially shifted to a state-run hospital and then moved to a private hospital, where he died during an operation.

Meanwhile, a first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered at Shahzad Town police station under Section 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s wife, Aisha Awan.

According to the FIR, Aisha woke up around 2:45am due to noise and saw her husband engaged in a scuffle with three armed men, while two others stood outside the bedroom window. She said that at the time, her two sons were sleeping in their respective rooms.

She said she then started shouting, following which the armed men started firing with the intention to kill. As a result, her husband sustained a bullet wound to the abdomen and collapsed to the floor, the complainant said.

She said that due to the commotion, her sons came to the room, which led the gunmen to flee through the window. She said that two security guards employed by the family told her that the gunmen had also snatched their phones and cash, while another guard was locked inside a room.