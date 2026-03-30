Iran ‘faces severe consequences’ if Strait of Hormuz closed after war ends: Rubio

US Secretary of State Rubio has focused on the disruption of the crucial Strait of Hormuz in his Al Jazeera interview.

“The Strait of Hormuz will reopen one way or another once our military operation in Iran is over,” he has said, noting that the strategic waterway will reopen either with Iran’s consent or through an “international military coalition including the United States”.

“If Iran chooses to close the Strait of Hormuz after the military operation ends, it will face severe consequences,” he has warned.