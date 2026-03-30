Torrential rains in KP’s Bannu claim eight lives

PESHAWAR: Building collapses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district due to torrential rainfall claimed more lives on Monday, bringing the total number killed in rain-related incidents to eight.

Bannu has been severely hit by torrential rains, leading to widespread destruction. According to locals and officials, two buildings collapsed due to rain on Sunday, leaving six people dead and 30 others injured in the district. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday reported a total of eight deaths and 42 injuries in the district due to rain-related building collapses. The death toll included one woman and seven children.

Reports confirm that three bodies and over 25 injured individuals were brought to District Headquarters Hospital and Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital.

Meanwhile, Bannu’s Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Faheem visited the District Headquarters Hospital, inquired about the condition of the injured, and reviewed the medical facilities being provided.

They directed hospital authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for all affected individuals.

As of Monday, 17 people have died in the province due to heavy rainfall and 56 have been injured, according to the PDMA

Last week, the PDMA forecast rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms in most districts of KP from March 25 to 30.

Authorities, including district administrations and rescue services such as Rescue 1122, have been directed to remain on high alert and take precautionary measures.

Roof collapse kills 5 in Abbottabad

Separately, in a tragic accident near Havelian in the district of Abbottabad, a roof collapse killed five people at around 4am on Monday.

The victims, members of the same family, were buried under the rubble after the roof of the house suddenly collapsed in Hajia Gali, a village near Havelian Tehsil, due to heavy rain.

According to the details, four girls, as well as one owner of the house, died on the spot. The other owner and his wife were also seriously injured and were immediately taken to a hospital in Abbottabad.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, the local police immediately began rescue activities along with the locals. The injured and deceased children were taken to Havelian Hospital.