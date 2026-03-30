Six killed, over 30 injured as rain wreaks havoc in Bannu

BANNU: Six people were killed and 30 others received injuries as heavy downpour caused widespread devastation in Bannu district on Sunday.

The heavy rain in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa turned the weather cold, causing landslides, road blockades and electricity disruption in some districts of the province.

According to locals and officials, two buildings collapsed due to rain leaving six people dead and 30 others injured in Bannu. Several of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

In Kotka Ghulam Qadar area, a veranda of Shahbaz Azmatkhel Mosque collapsed when a group of wedding guests took shelter there from heavy rain. As the roof caved in, many people were trapped under the debris. Rescue 1122 teams, along with locals, retrieved the injured from debris and shifted them to nearby hospitals.

Landslide causes road blockade in South Waziristan

The groom, identified as Khalid, was also among the injured. He sustained serious injuries. Initial reports confirmed that three bodies and more than 25 injured persons were brought to district headquarters hospital and Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital.

In another incident in Warishmi Kallay Mandan of Bannu, a dilapidated house collapsed, killing three young members of the same family and leaving two others critically injured.

According to rescue officials, the house belonged to Sher Mohammad, and all five children present in the room were trapped under rubbles. Rescue teams managed to retrieve two children alive and shifted them to hospital after providing first aid to them. However, two sisters and one of their brothers succumbed to injuries.

In another incident in Akhundan Mamakhel, three children were reportedly buried when roof of a building collapsed. Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the site of incident.

The deputy commissioner of Bannu, Mohammad Faheem, visited the district headquarters hospital to enquire after the injured.

He reviewed medical facilities being provided to the injured and directed the hospital administration to ensure timely and best possible treatment to all the victims.

In South Waziristan Lower, landslides caused by heavy rainfall on Sunday blocked the busy Wana-Gomal Zam Road, disrupting traffic and affecting routine of daily life in the district.

Vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road, with commuters and locals facing severe difficulties. Vehicles were unable to move after closure of the road. Authorities diverted traffic to Wana-Jandola Road as an alternative route.

Drivers and passengers said that the alternative route was not only longer but also in poor condition. Locals said that they faced hardships in access to markets, schools and emergency services owing to the prolonged blockade of road.

The deputy commissioner of South Waziristan Lower, Musarrat Zaman, said that immediate measures were taken to reopen the highway. “Heavy machinery has been deployed to remove debris and clear the road,” she said.

She said that administration officials were present in field and closely monitoring the situation. “We are making every effort to reopen the road to traffic as soon as possible to reduce problems of people,” she added.

In Mohmand, intermittent downpour across district continued since Saturday night. The rain has turned the weather cold, causing a noticeable drop in temperature and bringing a sense of relief to people.

Locals have welcomed the change in weather.

In Bajaur, the rain started on Saturday night and continued throughout the day on Sunday.

Locals said that moderate rain made the weather pleasant. There was no report about losses of lives and properties in Bajaur district due to rain. However, people residing in hilly and rural areas have complained about suspension of power supply.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026