Suspected murderer killed in ‘encounter’

GUJAR KHAN: A young man allegedly involved in a murder on Eid day was killed in an encounter with CCD in Jhelum on Saturday night.

According to police sources Mudasar Hussain was killed by direct fire allegedly shot by Ahsan while the victim and other family members were visiting a graveyard on Eid day in Dhoke Qaim Din near Mullial Mughlan. The suspect, Malik Mohammad Ahsan, had escaped after incident.

Later, during police raids in the hilly areas of Jhelum district he reportedly indulged in an encounter with the Crime Control Department ( CCD) team during which he was killed.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026