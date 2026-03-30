Water filtration plants of Narowal face official neglect

NAROWAL: Bricks have been placed on taps to stop water leak. — Dawn

NAROWAL: The citizens are facing difficulties due to the dilapidated condition of filtration plants in Narowal, especially the main filtration plant of the city.

The district administration and the Narowal Municipal Committee have flatly refused to take responsibility for the repair of the water filtration plant and the provision of clean water to the citizens. Hundreds of people were using the main water filtration plant adjacent to the Narowal Municipal Committee office on the Old Court Road to get clean water for drinking.

The filtration plant has become dirty and dilapidated due to the negligence of the municipal committee. Due to poor cleaning arrangements in the water filtration plant, a bad smell is spreading while insects are infesting the place . The water taps of the plant are also broken.

Residents of Mohalla Islampura, Mohalla Muhammadpura, Amin Colony, Abid Town, Rafiqabad, Khawajagan, Old Court Road and National Bank Road adjacent to the main water filtration plant of the Narowal Municipal Committee used to benefiting from this main plant while employees working in nearby government offices also used to take clean water for drinking from this filtration plant.

The district Narowal has come first in Gujranwala division and sixth in Punjab overall for provision of basic facilities and best services to the citizens; however, the performance of the municipal committee and district administration regarding water filtration plants is deplorable.

Additional Deputy Commissioner general/administrator Municipal Committee Ghulam Sarwar says that from Jan 1, 2026, the responsibility of the water supply and sewage system is not with the municipal committee Narowal as Suthra Punjab and Wasa are responsible for it.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab Khan says all water filtration plants of Punjab are being looked after by Saaf Pani Authority and rehabilitation of in operational water filtration plants will be done soon by the company. He adds that surveys have been completed and funds have been released by the provincial government.

However, there is no official of the Saaf Pani Authority in the district.

Wasa Managing Director Muhammad Kashif did not respond to calls to give his version.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026