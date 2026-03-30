E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Jupiter wins Pakistan Derby

Aftab Gilani Published
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LAHORE: Well-bred colt Jupiter won the Pakistan Derby to maintain his invincible record here at the Racecourse on Sunday.

The colt burst into the front while entering the straight and sprinted to clinch the country’s most prestigious race unchallenged. This was Jupiter’s sixth consecutive victory.

He beat Chestnut colt Sardar Bey by three lengths. Ridden by Awais Anjum and trained by Rashid Latif, the colt is owned by Mohammad Abubakar Attique Durrani, who received the trophy and a cash prize of Rs6.4 million from chief guest Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani.

Earlier in the supporting event, bay filly Qismat edged out Moni Queen at the line to win the Tariq Aziz Memorial Cup.

Owned by Makhdum Syed Ahmad Mahmud, the winner was trained by Shahid Rehman and was brilliantly steered by Shahbaz Ali.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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