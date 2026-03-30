E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Action against fancy, illegal number plates from April 1

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KARACHI: Motorists in Karachi have been given the date of April 1 to comply with vehicle registration laws, after which a comprehensive crackdown campaign will be launched against the individuals with non-standard number plates and those driving without a licence.

The directive was issued by Karachi police chief Azad Khan as part of a broader effort to improve the law and order situation across the city.

A spokesperson for the Karachi police said that the campaign would formally begin on April 1.

Legal action will be taken indiscriminately against any vehicle using private, “fancy”, or other unapproved plates, the spokesperson added.

This city-wide operation will also include strict checks on driving licences, and legal action will be taken against those found driving without a licence.

The authorities have asked all citizens to avoid potential trouble by promptly replacing all types of illegal number plates on their small and large vehicles with officially issued plates before the deadline.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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