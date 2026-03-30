Extraordinary security in place for verdict in Chandios’ murder case

• Killing of PPP’s ex-UC chairman Raees Karamullah Chandio and his two sons is blamed on ruling party MPAs Sardar Chandio and Burhan Chandio

• Hundreds of police officers, personnel being deployed across Dadu district to maintain peace after expected verdict

DADU: The district police of Dadu have made extraordinary security arrangements for the verdict in the high profile murder case of former Badah UC chairman and his two sons in Mehar town in January 2018.

The ex-UC chairman, Raees Karamullah Chandio and two sons, Mukhtiar and Qabil, were gunned down in an armed attack on their residence in Ahmed Colony on Jan 17, 2018.

The attack was blamed on their Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) colleagues, MPA Sardar Chandio and Burhan Chandio.

Mukhtiar Chandio’s daughter Umm-i-Rabab Chandio, who herself is a lawyer, has been pursuing the case along with other counsel.

The verdict in the case is scheduled for Monday (today) in the Model Criminal Trial Court of Dadu.

According to officials, more than 700 police personnel will be deployed across the district to ensure law and order. The security plan has been implemented under the directives of SSP Saddam Hussain Khaskheli, who personally briefed officers on operational readiness, vigilance, and professional conduct.

Security measures include a three-layer cordon around the court premises, strict entry checks and deployment of women police officers for frisking of women.

Sharpshooters have been positioned on elevated points, while plainclothes personnel will monitor the surroundings. Key routes, entry/exit points, and sensitive locations across Dadu city will remain under surveillance.

Additional steps include deployment of special squads to escort the complainant (Umm-i-Rubab) and to transport undertrial prisoners securely from the Dadu District Jail to the court.

Police checkpoints have also been set up at major entry points, including highways and toll plazas, to monitor suspicious activity.

Traffic diversion plans are in place to minimise inconvenience to citizens, while extra police presence in Mehar town has also been ensured. Emergency services such as Rescue-1122, fire brigade and health departments have been put on high alert.

Section 144 has been imposed across the district, banning public gatherings and display of weapons. Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against violators.

The expected verdict is considered crucial, with authorities fearing reaction from supporters of either side.

Officials confirmed that law-enforcement agencies, including reserve and anti-riot units, are on standby to swiftly respond to any untoward situation. Rangers may also be deployed, if needed, to maintain peace, they said.

The district administration has assured the higher authorities of its commitment and readiness to maintain a peaceful environment before, during and after the court verdict.

MPAs Nawab Sardar Khan Chandio and his brother Nawabzada Burhan Chandio, have both been elected from Qambar-Shahdadkot district. Besides, there are five other suspects, Ali Gohar, Sattar, Sikandar, Murtaza and Zulfiqar, booked in the case.

The MPAs have pleaded not guilty to the charges and already obtained bail from the court.

Sardar Chandio has maintained that he and his brother were falsely implicated in the triple-murder case, which was caused because of a personal enmity of the victims.

Advocate Umme Rubab Chandio hopes for justice.

One of the alleged assailants was shot dead in an exchange of fire when a group of unknown assailants carried out the attack on Raees Karamullah Chandio.

The victims’ family alleges that the attack was carried out at the behest of Sardar Chandio, who is the chieftain of his tribe in Mehar, and his younger brother, Nawab Burhan, was the then aide to the Sindh CM.

Pervez Chandio, a member of the family had the FIR registered and nominated the suspects for complicity in the attack on their residence and the murder of his three close relatives.

Last year, Umm-i-Rabab had alleged that the MPAs had also attempted to take her life in an accident along the Indus highway when she was returning from the court to her home.

The MPAs rejected the accusation and said their three guards were injured in the accident of their vehicle.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026