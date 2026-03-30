E-Paper | July 08, 2026

‘Smart lockdown’ to economically devastate masses, warns JSM-R

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SUKKUR: Riaz Chandio, chairman of the Jeay Sindh Mahaz-Riaz (JSM-R), has lambasted the government’s “smart lockdown” policy, labelling it a calculated move to economically devastate the masses.

Speaking at a press conference at the Sukkur Press Club alongside central party leaders Zulfiqar Buledi, Khushal Kalani, and others, Chandio asserted that these restrictions disproportionately cripple labourers, daily wagers, and the judicial and educational sectors.

He argued that the government’s current trajectory is pushing Sindh’s already fragile economy towards collapse. He specifically highlighted the plight of the agricultural sector, noting that landowners and peasants are being pushed to a breaking point.

“The rulers are prioritising their own interests over the people’s resources,” Chandio alleged. “True relief could be achieved by slashing the defense budget and curbing the unnecessary expenses of the ruling elite, yet the burden is consistently shifted onto the public.”

He further warned that the closure of educational institutions and the disruption of court proceedings are depriving citizens of their fundamental rights to education and affordable justice.

Water rights and land seizures

The JSM-R chief raised strong objections to federal canal projects, including the Jalalpur Canal and initiatives under “Green Pakistan”. He described these projects as a “robbery” of Sindh’s water and resources, while accusing the provincial government of remaining a “silent spectator”.

He alleges that Sindh’s lands and forests are being seized under the guise of modernisation and claims that operations against bandits in the riverine areas are “merely for show” to divert attention from land occupations.

He asserts that despite new gas and mineral discoveries in Khairpur and other districts, the benefits are diverted to other provinces rather than local communities.

In response to the current climate, Chandio announced that the JSM-R will host a “Sindh National Conference” soon at the Sukkur Press Club to help unite nationalist parties and leaders from various schools of thought to form a joint front for Sindh’s rights.

He also condemned the recent arrests of nationalist leaders at the Karachi Press Club, including Dr Niaz Kalani of the Bashir Khan Qureshi group, demanding their immediate release.

Sindh-Balochistan relations

Addressing the recent tensions, Chandio rejected attempts to incite conflict between Sindh and Balochistan. He clarified that while the JSM-R respects the Baloch national struggle, there will be no compromise on Sindh’s geographical unity.

“Conspiracies to spread hatred are unacceptable,” he stated. “Those of Baloch descent living in Sindh are nationally Sindhi. We have been neighbours in grief and joy for centuries, and we will remain united against any threat to our national identity.”

Chandio concluded by vowing to intensify the “peaceful and democratic struggle” to protect Sindh’s water, land, and resources.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2026

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