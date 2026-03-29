Americans demand end to illegal war waged against Iran, says foreign ministry spokesperson

The largest protests in US history are unfolding across the country as Americans demand an end to the illegal war their administration has chosen to wage against Iran, says the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson, referring to the recent No King movement’s demonstrations.

“For years, the American public has demonstrated remarkable moral courage by consistently opposing the misguided and warmongering policies of their administrations,” Esmaeil Baqaei said.

He said that the decisions that flagrantly breach international law and starkly violate fundamental human values were often made in secrecy, yet they would ultimately be judged by public opinion and the global conscience.

“Iran harbours no hostility toward the American people.”

“No American lives or tax dollars should be sacrificed for a senseless ‘war of whims’ driven by the vicious whims of indicted war criminals,” Baqaei said.