Qatari news channel Al Araby reports Tehran office damaged in Israeli strike

Qatari news channel Al Araby has said that an Israeli missile hit the building housing its office in Tehran, causing damage, AFP reports.

“An Israeli missile targets the Al Araby TV channel building in the capital, Tehran… extensive damage and the suspension of live broadcasting,” the channel said in a post on X.

Footage from inside the office showed broken windows, shattered glass and debris. Outside the building, images showed the streets covered in debris along with damage to surrounding buildings.