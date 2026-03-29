Petroleum cargo handling rises at Karachi’s Port Qasim Authority

ISLAMABAD: Port activities in Pakistan have increased following Iran’s retaliatory closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to illegal US-Israel attacks.

Meanwhile, fuel supply to Pakistan via sea remains steady and regular.

The details released by the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) showed that it recorded the highest vessel traffic. In March, 450,000 tonnes of petroleum fuel were handled across 17 ships, with arrivals from Oman, Fujairah, Singapore, Sohar, Yanbu, and Iraq.

With the introduction of night navigation for LPG ships, modernised systems and dedicated terminals ensured smooth operations without congestion, while bunkering activities also increased. This includes 11 ships carrying 417,000 tonnes of petroleum products and six ships carrying 33,000 tonnes of LPG.

As war wages in the Persian Gulf, the shipping lines rerouted to Pakistan.

The transhipment operations too have increased, and the Qasim International Container Terminal, situated in Port Qasim, handled 3,485 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across two vessels.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026