E-Paper | July 08, 2026

First provincial life insurer

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
SECP logo.
SECP logo.
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: The Secu­rities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has granted a licence to Punjab Life Insurance Company Ltd (PLIC), marking the esta­­blishment of Pakis­tan’s first provincial government-owned life insurance company.

The Punjab government, through this company, intends to efficiently manage its social health insurance programmes.

As per the business proposal, PLIC will work towards Insured-Pakistan, particularly the Insured Punjab objective, thus increasing the insurance penetration in Pakistan.

The company will also provide innovative financial protection and savings solutions to the underserved segments, including the salaried class, small business owners, farmers, and daily wage workers.

It will help expand coverage to low-income and vulnerable groups through sustainable insurance products.

In addition, the PLIC plans to develop pension-related solutions and annuity products over time.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe