E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Bank of America to pay $72.5m to settle Epstein suit

AFP Published
Late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. — Reuters/File
Late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

WASHINGTON: Bank of America has agreed to pay $72.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging that the bank facilitated a sex trafficking ring orchestrated by Jeffrey Epstein, court documents showed on Friday.

Bank of America said separately that while it continued to deny supporting Epstein’s crimes, “this resolution allows us to put this matter behind us and provides further closure for the plaintiffs.”

The suit, filed by an unidentified woman on behalf of herself and other alleged victims, claimed the bank’s executives “ignored red flags” about Epstein’s sex trafficking venture to provide him with banking and investment services.

The settlement, if approved in court, would avoid a potentially lengthy trial process and was deemed to be in the “best interests” of the plaintiffs. It was the latest bank to settle lawsuits from Epstein’s alleged victims, after a $75 million agreement by JP Morgan and a reported $75 million payment by Deutsche Bank, both in 2023.

Epstein, a billionaire hedge fund manager with a bevy of powerful and celebrity friends, was charged with sex trafficking of minors after being arrested in July 2019.

He had already been convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from girls as young as 14. Epstein committed suicide while being held at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019.

His case has remained politically charged, with continuing disputes over the release of investigative records and the extent of his network. The US Justice Depa­rtment’s release of millions of files related to prosecutors’ investigations of Epstein in recent months has embroiled several high-profile executives and politicians.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
World

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe