32 couples tie the knot at Punjab Governor House

LAHORE: A mass marriage ceremony of 32 couples was held at the Governor House here on Saturday.

Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan congratulated the couples who tied the knot and expressed his best wishes. The governor also appreciated the services of the welfare organisation for arranging the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that under the current circumstances, middle-class families were facing difficulties in arranging marriages for their daughters. He said that he was delighted to see the marriage ceremony of 32 couples here.

He appreciated the efforts of those involved in welfare activities, saying their services were commendable. He said the Governor House was always open to support such initiatives.

He said that a mass marriage of 35 couples was organised in Attock a month and a half ago with the cooperation of philanthropists. He said that people’s active participation in good and charitable works was no less than a virtue.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026