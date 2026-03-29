Initiative launched to enhance livestock productivity

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project (KP-RETP) on Saturday organised an event on Public-Private-Producers Partnership (4P) for animal feed development in Peshawar.

A statement issued here said that the initiative, supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the European Union, and the KP government, aimed at strengthening collaboration between the private sector firms, professional farmer cooperative organisations, and other stakeholders to enhance livestock productivity and rural livelihoods across the province.

It said that through this initiative, KP-RETP aimed to benefit at least 2,000 smallholder farmers, including women and youth, by improving access to quality inputs, technical knowledge, and sustainable market opportunities.

The event brought together a diverse group of participants, including private feed companies, farmers/producers, the public sector and development partners. It featured a series of sessions, including project overview presentations, private sector business showcases, and producer group interactions. A dedicated Business-to-Producer (B2P) matchmaking session enabled direct engagement between companies and farmers to explore viable partnerships and business linkages.

The participants showed strong interest in collaboration, particularly in areas including production and supply of silage and balanced animal feed, development of market linkages between producers and private firms and introduction of modern technologies and improved feeding practices.

The statement said that farmers expressed willingness to enter into structured partnerships under the 4P model, which was designed to promote inclusive, market-driven development by aligning the interests of public institutions, private enterprises, and producer groups.

The Project Management Unit informed the participants that interested firms would undergo an initial screening process based on submitted profiles, and shortlisted companies would be invited to develop detailed partnership proposals for implementation under the project framework.

Speaking on the occasion, project representatives emphasised that such partnerships would play a critical role in enhancing livestock productivity, improving rural incomes and strengthening the overall animal feed value chain in KP.

The event concluded with a clear roadmap for future engagement and reaffirmed KP-RETP’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth through innovative public-private partnerships, it added.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026