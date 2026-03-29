E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Iran’s conflict part of larger geopolitical struggle, say speakers

Tariq Aziz Baloch Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

ISLAMABAD: Ongoing conflict involving Iran is not a temporary crisis but part of a longer geopolitical struggle that could reshape the region, said speakers at a talk on Saturday.

The discussion titled ‘Current Situation in Iran: War, Conflict and Global Consequences’, was held at the conference room of SZABIST University.

The event was organised by the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation (SBF) and brought together diplomats, journalists, academics and activists to examine the implications of the conflict for Pakistan and the wider Muslim world.

The event opened with a tribute to Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, with several speakers describing him as a leader of the broader Muslim Ummah rather than a single sect.

SBF CEO Asif Khan, who moderated the session, said Iran’s current situation must be understood in the context of its long history of resistance and political evolution. He added that despite external pressures and sanctions, Iran had maintained continuity in its leadership and state structure.

Representative of Iran Majid Meshki highlighted what he described as the country’s “thousands of years of civilisational continuity” and a deep-rooted culture of resistance.

He drew historical parallels, saying that even past empires had recognised the strength of Iranian society. He argued that present day pressures were part of a similar pattern of external attempts to dominate the region.

Academic speakers pointed to internal debates within Iran between revolutionary and liberal strands, suggesting that these tensions were also reflected in other Muslim societies, including Pakistan. They said that global powers often exploit such divisions to advance their strategic interests.

Speakers stressed the need for Muslim countries to rethink their global positioning, suggesting that alternative international platforms could be explored in light of declining trust in existing institutions.

Saba Raja highlighted Iran’s educational and social indicators, particularly women’s participation, and described the country’s response to external pressure as an example of national resilience. She also warned of broader regional consequences, including disruptions in energy routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, which could impact Pakistan’s economy and food security.

Journalist Matiullah Jan, human rights activist Afshan Kiyani and Dr Nasir emphasised the humanitarian dimension.

They called for greater media engagement and dialogue, stressing an end to war and urging collective efforts for peace.

Speakers further discussed the economic drivers of conflict, including control over oil markets and arms trade, asserting that global power politics often intersects with commercial interests.

The talk concluded with a consensus that Pakistan must play a constructive diplomatic role while also assessing the economic and security implications of the conflict.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
America at 250
07 Jul, 2026

America at 250

THOUGH America’s 250th independence anniversary observed on Saturday is a significant milestone, the celebrations...
Ravi encroachments
07 Jul, 2026

Ravi encroachments

SUPARCO’S satellite imagery reveals the rapid expansion of Lahore into the floodplains of the Ravi river, with the...
Misdirected justice
07 Jul, 2026

Misdirected justice

ACHILD will be tried in a court of law over January’s deadly Gul Plaza fire that claimed 72 lives, but not, it...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe