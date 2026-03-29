Attorney general stresses implementation of disability law

ISLAMABAD: A policy dialogue titled ‘Digital and Social Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities: Disability Legal Regime, Issues and Challenges’ was held to examine the implementation of disability laws and identify structural barriers faced by persons with disabilities in accessing rights, services and opportunities.

Organised by the Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives, the event brought together policymakers, legal experts, representatives of Organisations of Persons with Disabilities, civil society members and media professionals to assess gaps between legal commitments and practical implementation, says a press release issued on Saturday.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, who attended as chief guest, acknowledged the issues raised and stressed that advancing the rights of persons with disabilities requires sustained institutional commitment and coherent implementation of existing legal frameworks.

He said effective enforcement of disability laws is essential to ensuring constitutional guarantees of equality and non-discrimination.

MNA Huma Chughtai highlighted the importance of accessible digital and social platforms in governance, public service delivery and information dissemination, and pointed to the disproportionate impact of disasters on persons with disabilities, particularly women, due to mobility constraints and social barriers.

Mukhtar Ahmad Ali, Executive Director of CPDI, underscored the need for stronger implementation and oversight mechanisms under disability legislation, stating that statutory recognition must be supported by operational measures and institutional accountability.

Shabbir Ahmed, Country Director of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, emphasised inclusive governance and the removal of barriers in public systems to enable meaningful participation of persons with disabilities in democratic processes.

Syed Sardar Ahmed Pirzada, Pakistan’s first blind journalist, said despite the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2020 being in place, the absence of notified rules continues to hinder its implementation.

Former Federal Information Commissioner Zahid Abdullah raised concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence potentially prioritising procedural efficiency over human-centred communication.

The dialogue concluded with a call for the development of implementation rules, strengthened monitoring mechanisms, improved access to civil documentation, inclusive digital systems and sustained efforts to address societal barriers to ensure equal participation of persons with disabilities.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026