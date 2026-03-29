Gilani greets Nepal’s newly elected PM

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has extended his warm felicitations to the newly elected Prime Minister of Nepal, Balendra Shah, on assuming office.

In his message, the Chairman of the Senate conveyed his best wishes for the new Prime Minister’s success in leading Nepal towards sustained peace, stability, and socio-economic progress. He observed that the successful democratic transition reflects the enduring commitment of the people of Nepal to democratic values, institutional continuity, and representative governance.

Chairman Gilani expressed confidence that Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s leadership will contribute meaningfully to strengthening democratic institutions and advancing responsive governance in Nepal. He noted that the emergence of forward-looking leadership is a positive development for the consolidation of democracy in the region.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2026