Residents protest dumping of debris in Gujar khan centuries-old pond

GUJAR KHAN: A contractor engaged in the construction of the Daultala–Sukho–Gujar Khan Road has been accused of dumping large quantities of concrete debris into a centuries-old water pond in Mohra Jaswal, near Daultala.

Local residents told Dawn that this environmentally harmful and unlawful dumping has not only reduced the pond’s water storage capacity but also obstructed the natural flow of rainwater into it.

They further pointed out that cattle coming to drink water often become trapped in the hazardous concrete debris.

The residents warned that if the pond fills to capacity during the monsoon season, children who use it for swimming could become trapped among the submerged debris, posing a serious risk of loss of life.

Commenting on the issue, Director Agriculture Rawalpindi, Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, stated that preserving rainwater through ponds is one of the most effective methods of groundwater recharge in the world. He explained that these ponds help maintain the underground water table (aquifer recharge) for human consumption and play a vital role in agriculture and livestock farming, as grazing animals rely on them for drinking water and cooling off during hot weather.

He further added that both local and migratory birds from regions such as Siberia and Central Asia also benefit from these ponds.

Moreover, the sustainability of the broader ecosystem is closely linked to the availability of such water reservoirs.

Sources pointed to the Punjab government’s decision to preserve and revive over 22,000 water ponds across the province as part of the Model Village Concept.

They said that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has launched a massive pond restoration initiative across 22,000 villages. This environmental and rural development drive aims to restore traditional water bodies that have deteriorated, turned into swamps or been encroached upon over time, resulting in declining environmental conditions and falling groundwater levels.

He emphasised that restored ponds will serve as rainwater harvesting reservoirs, aid groundwater recharge and support rural economic activities such as aquaculture.

The residents have urged the deputy commissioner Rawalpindi to take immediate notice of the illegal dumping of concrete debris into the pond and direct the relevant highway authorities to remove the waste and restore the pond for public use.

When contacted Sub divisional officer ( SDO) Punjab Highways deptt Gujar Khan sub division said that these loads of concrete were temporarily dumped in the pond and would be lifted and used for road side pavement.

He said that now the standing wheat crops in the fields prevented the work.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2026