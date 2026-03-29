STARBUZZ: ‘I LOVE THE HUSTLE’ — NAVEED RAZA

Naveed Raza has played a variety of characters on screen but, despite his success, he remains down-to-earth and is quick to acknowledge the people who helped him along the way and who guided him and helped put him on the path to stardom. He recently turned producer with the film Leech, and has another upcoming film, among several other projects, in the pipeline…

Before you started acting, you worked in the health ministry’s HIV/Aids Control Programme. Why did you decide to pursue a career in the entertainment industry?

Acting has always been my passion. Around 15 years ago, our entertainment industry wasn’t as large as it is today, so choosing a career in showbiz didn’t seem to be a ‘safe’ option. I therefore started working in the government’s HIV/Aids Control Programme, where I was involved in serving and caring for patients. Over time, I developed an interest in the work because it gave me a sense of purpose. But deep down, I knew I belonged in entertainment. I saw a television ad for the film Tere Bin Laden featuring Ali Zafar. At that moment, something clicked inside me, and I thought to myself, ‘This is it. I have to move to acting!’

How did winning the acting and singing-based reality show Hero Bannay Ki Tarang in 2009 change your career?

It gave me my first chance to enter showbiz. After that, I slowly started getting work in the industry and I have never looked back. Every day is a challenge. After a project ends, you’re back to zero, striving for the next opportunity, the next role, the next breakthrough. But the truth is, I enjoy that struggle. I love the hustle. That constant push and uncertainty keeps me going.

The reality show-winner turned actor and now producer reflects on his struggles, his mentors, meaningful storytelling and why family remains his greatest priority…

How important is mentorship from seniors for newcomers trying to succeed in showbiz?

I consider myself truly blessed in that sense. My first real support system in the industry was [actor] Shabbir Jan. He guided me a lot, especially when it came to comedy, timing and understanding the craft. I learned so much from him.

[Actor and producer] Humayun Saeed gave me my first big acting opportunity when he cast me in his production Mehmoodabad Ki Malkaayein, which was my official debut. The project was very special because artists such as Saboor Aly were also part of it and began their journeys with it. I have been fortunate enough to work with so many senior artists who have helped me grow. Whether it was guidance on set, small tips, or simply observing them work, every experience became a lesson.

You seem very family-oriented, as you often share moments with your wife, children and parents on social media.

In the beginning, I was completely consumed by my acting career — the industry, the social scene, being seen at events, meeting people — all of it. The glamour of that world pulled me in. But, with time, I learned that nothing comes before family. I’m grateful that I realised this early in life.

My first real support system in the industry was [actor] Shabbir Jan. He guided me a lot, especially when it came to comedy, timing and understanding the craft. I learned so much from him. [Actor and producer] Humayun Saeed gave me my first big acting opportunity when he cast me in his production Mehmoodabad Ki Malkaayein, which was my official debut. The project was very special because artists such as Saboor Aly were also part of it and began their journeys with it.”

You started your own production house and stepped into the role of producer. What led you to do so?

Glamora Films is very close to my heart. I started it with my business partner, but the vision and foundation came from me. I’ve invested not just my time but my identity into it — my hard work, my face, my network, my values and everything I’ve built over the years. Leech [2024] was the first film we produced and remains our biggest milestone so far. It was released globally on Amazon Prime and on local digital platforms such as Vidly. It was shown in the US as well as in the UK and in Dubai. Leech was also nominated at the Lux Style Awards in the Best Director category which, for a new production house like ours, was a huge achievement.

Many producers make their debut with light entertainment or comedy films. Why did you decide to start with a strong message-driven story like Leech, in which you also acted in, instead?

I’ve always felt a strong connection to social issues because of my background working with the HIV/Aids Control Programme and serving as an ambassador for awareness campaigns. I’ve always believed that storytelling should have a purpose. It shouldn’t just entertain, but also highlight realities that need attention. That’s why, for Leech, I chose to focus on serious issues such as illegal hacking networks and deforestation — topics that people don’t usually talk about, and I feel they deserve a voice. At the same time, we tried to present it in a way that was still engaging and somewhat commercial — because reaching people matters just as much as the message itself.

Which other projects has Glamora Films produced and which are in the pipeline?

We’ve worked on several smaller but meaningful projects such as Bhai Bhootia, Mental Health Check Show and Toota Tara. Recently, I produced a project for the Airport Security Force and now we have another film in production and we are taking a totally different route with it. It is a complete masala entertainer full of energy, fun and commercial appeal. What makes this project even more special is that it explores a genre that hasn’t been fully tapped in Pakistan — horror comedy — which is relatively new here, and we’re aiming to present something fresh, engaging and truly one of a kind.

You have played a wide range of characters from comedy to negative and positive roles in TV dramas such as Saaya, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Barray Bhaiyya, Guddi, Daraar and Haya. How do you choose scripts and approach different roles?

I’m not the kind of actor who becomes overly obsessive or rigid about script selection. For me, the most important thing is to enjoy the work and embrace the challenge. I’m open to experimenting and pushing myself, whether it’s a lead role, a positive character, a negative role, a supporting part, comedy, films or even a guest appearance. I don’t want to limit myself. I take any opportunity that comes my way because I see it as a chance to grow.

The writer is a member of staff. He can be reached at quraishi.faisal@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, ICON, March 29th, 2026