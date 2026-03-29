WIDE ANGLE: CRIME AND HOUSEWIVES

Jen Shah, a cast member of the Real Housewives series, leaves a Manhattan federal court in January 2023 after receiving a six-and-a-half-year sentence for conspiracy to commit wire fraud | Gotham/GC Images

The Real Housewives reality TV series, which showcases the lives of a rotating cast of wealthy women in 11 cities in the US and places in several other countries, is famous for its characters’ over-the-top drama and messy personal antics. But there are also useful lessons that the characters’ lives and frequent run-ins with the law offer to casual observers and criminology students alike.

I developed the idea for ‘The Real Housewives of Criminology’ course when I heard a story on NPR [National Public Radio] in 2023 about how the Bravo Network franchise was becoming more like a true-crime TV series.

Jen Shah, a cast member from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, had recently been sentenced to six years in federal prison for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme — but she wasn’t the only one on the show who met such a fate.

Many people who appear on Housewives share a real-life penchant for crime — from driving-under-the-influence charges and theft, to fraud and assault. During any given episode, viewers may find Housewives stars and their families navigating the fallout — from court dates to public shaming.

In an unusual criminology course, students study crime, punishment and justice with the help of The Real Housewives reality series

I realised that these scenes illustrate core concepts from criminal justice theory and practice as well as any textbook.

A WINDOW INTO THE COURSE

The course examines the criminal cases of the Housewives and compares them to those of the general public. Students discuss how factors such as social class, age and race can impact people’s experiences with the justice system.

At the same time, they come to understand that factors such as how serious a crime is, a person’s criminal history and the harm done to victims tend to drive case outcomes more than any other factor.

I believe that this course is especially relevant now, because it is increasingly common for undergraduate students to consume news about crime and punishment from streaming platforms and social media.

It seems there is a new Housewife arrest every several months, which brings with it new circumstances and a new case study to dissect.

CRITICAL LESSONS

One key takeaway from the course is that there are many meaningful differences — and similarities — between the criminal cases shown in Housewives and those of most people.

While money and power can often go a long way in fighting a criminal conviction, sometimes they fall short when the harm to victims or society is too great, or the pattern of behaviour is too obvious. Many Housewives stars and their families have learned this lesson the hard way.

READ ALONG

This course requires students to view footage from The Real Housewives, read peer-reviewed criminological research, and listen to podcast episodes from The Bravo Docket.

We even read book chapters straight from some of the housewives’ memoirs. All of this culminates in a ‘Final Reunion’, meaning a final verbal exam for students, in which they embody one of the Housewives cast members and answer questions from me — dressed as host Andy Cohen — about their criminal cases.

REAL TAKEAWAYS

While the court of public opinion tends to quickly draw conclusions from limited information, my honours students learn that there is more than meets the eye when it comes to the US justice system.

‘The Real Housewives of Criminology’ helps them to navigate the nuance beneath the headlines about popular crime news stories, in and beyond Bravosphere.

The writer is Assistant Research Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies at Drexel University in the US

Republished from The Conversation

Published in Dawn, ICON, March 29th, 2026