E-Paper | March 20, 2026

Four arrested in alleged gang rape case in Rawalpindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 20, 2026 Updated March 20, 2026 08:37am
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RAWALPINDI: Police have claimed to have arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the rape of a married woman in the Dhamial area of Rawalpindi.

The victim alleged that the accused took her to a house on the pretext of arranging a reconciliation meeting with a cousin’s wife and then assaulted her. She said the suspects fled after she raised an alarm.

A police spokesman said the woman had undergone medical examination and that the suspects would be tried with solid evidence.

According to the FIR, a married woman, a mother of two and a resident of People’s Colony, alleged that she was raped by three men at gunpoint while her husband was held hostage within the limits of Dhamial police.

She told police that after divorcing her first husband, she remarried four years ago. On Monday, while she, her husband, and her mother-in-law were at home, a man, described as a friend of her husband, visited them and said his cousin’s wife was at his house and requested that they accompany him to help reconcile the couple. She stated that her mother-in-law asked her son to take his wife along, as she could not accompany them due to her age. The couple then left with the man in a van, which took them to a house in Dhoke Amanat.

Upon arrival, she said they were asked to sit in a room. Shortly afterward, two individuals, including the van driver and another unidentified person, entered. One of them allegedly pulled out a pistol, threatened her husband, and took him into another room.

She alleged that she was raped by two of the men as well as the van driver, while a fourth person also attempted to sexually assault her.

She said her cries drew the attention of the father of one of the suspects, who arrived at the scene, after which the accused fled. According to the FIR, the father later called the police, which rescued the couple.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026

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