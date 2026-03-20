Six held in Karachi as NCCIA busts ‘call centre targeting foreigners’

KARACHI: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) on Thursday claimed to have busted an illegal call centre in the city and arrested six suspects.

“The NCCIA successfully dismantled an illegal call centre operating from Caesar’s Tower on Share Faisal,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The call centre was allegedly involved in defrauding foreign nationals by impersonating representatives of debt settlement agencies and banks.

During the raid, six individuals were arrested. They were identified as M. Nadir Khan (owner), Afaq Nawaz and Ali Raza (partners), Joshua (closer), and M. Adeel and M. Adil.

“The accused have confessed to their involvement in fraudulent activities targeting victims abroad,” the statement said, adding that devices used in the alleged crimes have been seized.

Technical analysis revealed the presence of sensitive financial data belonging to foreign nationals, as well as spoofed calling software.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026