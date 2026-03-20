Rain and thunderstorm damage fisherfolk homes along coastal belt

A DWELLING battered by downpour in Karachi.—Dawn

KARACHI: The severe windstorm accompanied by heavy rain has caused widespread destruction across the coastal belt of Karachi.

The situation remained particularly alarming from Mubarak Village to Lath Basti where several houses and huts lost their roofs as many walls also collapsed. Several informal settlements were left completely devastated.

According to reports shared by the Coastal Media Centre on Thursday, significant damage has been recorded in multiple areas including Mubarak Village, Abdul Rehman Goth, Keamari, Baba Bhit, Kaka Village, Younisabad, Tikri Village, Ibrahim Hyderi, Rehri Goth, Ali Akbar Shah Goth, Jumma Goth, Chashma Goth and Lath Basti.

Strong winds led to the collapse of huts and the blowing away of rooftops of many homes.

As a result of this disaster, several fisherfolk have been injured. Additionally, boats and launches in the sea have suffered serious damage, raising concerns about further loss of livelihood for the already vulnerable fishing community.

Local residents have urged the government and district administration to take immediate action by providing emergency relief, medical treatment for the injured and rehabilitation support for the affected families.

The coastal population was already facing severe economic hardships and this natural disaster has further worsened their situation.

The Coastal Media Centre has appealed to the concerned authorities to urgently dispatch relief teams to the affected areas, assess the damages and ensure immediate assistance to the victims so that they can recover in this difficult time.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026