US earns its lowest-ever score on freedom index

WASHINGTON: A pro-democracy research gro­up reported on Wedn­esday that freedom in the United States has dropped to its lowest level since it began assessments, citing Presid­ent Donald Trump’s expa­nded use of executive power.

Washington-based Free­dom House said global freedom declined in 2025 for the 20th consecutive year, calling it a “grim milestone”.

The US remains classified as “free” but fell to 81/100 — its lowest score since the 100-point system began in 2002 — placing it alongside South Africa and below several Euro­pean allies, South Korea, and Panama.

The decline was attributed to legislative dysfunction, increased executive dominance, pressure on free expression, and efforts to weaken anti-corruption safeguards. Trump has asserted presidential power by shutting down agencies and deploying armed immigration agents nationwide.

The US declined by three points, a drop only experienced by one other “free” country, Bulgaria.

Globally, just 21pc of people live in “free” nations, with declines driv­­en by coups, violence, and weakening protections, particularly in Africa.

On a positive note, three countries were upgraded to “free” from “partly free” — Bolivia and Malawi and Fiji.

The only country to rec­eive a perfect 100 score was Finland, while only South Sudan was rated 0.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026