US earns its lowest-ever score on freedom index

WASHINGTON: A pro-democracy research group reported on Wednesday that freedom in the United States has dropped to its lowest level since it began assessments, citing President Donald Trump’s expanded use of executive power.
Washington-based Freedom House said global freedom declined in 2025 for the 20th consecutive year, calling it a “grim milestone”.
The US remains classified as “free” but fell to 81/100 — its lowest score since the 100-point system began in 2002 — placing it alongside South Africa and below several European allies, South Korea, and Panama.
The decline was attributed to legislative dysfunction, increased executive dominance, pressure on free expression, and efforts to weaken anti-corruption safeguards. Trump has asserted presidential power by shutting down agencies and deploying armed immigration agents nationwide.
The US declined by three points, a drop only experienced by one other “free” country, Bulgaria.
Globally, just 21pc of people live in “free” nations, with declines driven by coups, violence, and weakening protections, particularly in Africa.
On a positive note, three countries were upgraded to “free” from “partly free” — Bolivia and Malawi and Fiji.
The only country to receive a perfect 100 score was Finland, while only South Sudan was rated 0.
Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026