Man rescued as police bust honey-trap gang

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two women and five men, allegedly members of a honey-trap gang, were booked by Khurrianwala police in Faisalabad on Thursday.

According to the first information report (FIR), complainant Shahid, a resident of Chak 121-GB in Jaranwala tehsil, stated that a woman identified as Sania Kiran lured him to her house at Chak 229-RB.

Upon his arrival, her accomplices identified as Sumaira, Ali Gujjar, Sajid, Rafaqat, along with an unidentified man and woman were already present. The suspects allegedly tortured him, tied him with ropes, stripped him and made an explicit video using a mobile phone.

The complainant further alleged that the suspects snatched his mobile phone and transferred Rs45,000 from his bank account. They also threatened to kill him and contacted his brother, Mudassar, demanding Rs400,000 in ransom for his release.

However, when Mudassar arrived at the location accompanied by a police party, the victim was rescued.

Police arrested three suspects Sania Kiran, Sumaira and Rafaqat while raids are underway to apprehend the remaining four accused who managed to escape.

ACCIDENTS: A motorcycle collided with a dead buffalo present on national highway near Bismillah Hotel Chowk at Khanewal as a result biker Muhammad Arshad (18) died instantly while his pillion Sabir Arshad (20) was critically injured.

The body of deceased and the wounded man were shifted to Khanewal DHQ hospital.

In another incident, a passenger fell from Pakistan Express train at Gojra as a result he was critically injured and died instantly. Police said deceased identified as Muhammad Naeem (36) of Rahim Yar Khan was standing in the door when he lost control near Chak 373 JB and fell down as a result he died on the spot.

At Faisalabad on Samundri Road in locality of Darul Ihsan, a labourer was electrocuted and another injured.

Rescue 1122 report said deceased Adeel (30) and injured Usman (28) were taking an iron rod to an under-construction building. The rod touched an electricity wire passing over the building.

TRADERS PROTEST: Scores of traders from Garh Mor town, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Garh Maharaja Municipal Committee (MC), staged a protest procession on Thursday against MC officials for registering a case against Anjuman Tajiran president Mehr Mudassar Sabana and 13 other shopkeepers.

The protesters raised slogans against the MC administration and demanded withdrawal of the case, which they termed unjust.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by Garh Maharaja police under sections 186, 353 and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), as well as Section 4 of the Punjab Local Government Act 2025, the complainant, MC building inspector Husnain Ahmad, stated that an MC team had gone to seal a shop allegedly constructed without an approved building plan.

He alleged that Mehr Mudassar Sabana, along with 13 other shopkeepers, resisted the operation, forcibly prevented the team from sealing the shop, and harassed MC officials during the action.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026