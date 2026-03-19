Security plan finalised for Chand Raat, Eidul Fitr in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Police have finalised the security plan for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr with deployment of 47,000 officials for 29,000 Eid congregations across the province.

Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Abdul Kareem issued directions to put on high-alert additional personnel to meet any emergency situation. He said that more than 17,000 officers and personnel, including lady police, would be deployed at markets and important locations across the province, including Lahore on Chand Raat.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said that 5,000 officers and personnel would perform security duties in the provincial capital on Chand Raat. On Eidul Fitr, more than 47,000 officers and personnel would be deployed for 29,000 Eid congregations across the province. For Eid, 10,000 officers and personnel would perform security duties in the provincial capital.

The Punjab IGP said that with the help of the Special Branch, CTD and security agencies, strict vigilance would be maintained on terrorists and miscreant elements. In view of the current security situation, personnel deployed at inter-provincial border and riverine police checkposts should remain highly alert.

The spokesperson said that continuous monitoring of mosques, imambargahs, markets and important locations would be ensured through CCTV cameras.

Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite teams would carry out effective patrolling around mosques, markets and important places. One-wheeling, aerial firing, hooliganism and kite flying would not be allowed under any circumstances. Strict action would be taken against miscreants involved in harassing women and families.

The IGP directed that RPOs and DPOs should personally supervise the security arrangements for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr. Additional personnel should be deployed to ensure smooth flow of traffic on major highways and at recreational and public places.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2026