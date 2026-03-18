Which key Iranian figures have been killed in US-Israeli strikes?

- Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — assassinated in a U.S.-Israeli air strike on his compound in Tehran on February 28.
- Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani — assassinated in the Pardis area of Tehran on March 17, along with his son and one of his deputies, Iranian media reported.
- Ali Shamkhani — a close adviser to Khamenei and a key figure in Iran’s security and nuclear policymaking. He was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28.
- Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Mohammad Pakpour — killed in the February 28 strikes in Tehran, Iranian state media said.
- Iran’s defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh was killed in the same wave of strikes targeting senior leadership in Tehran on February 28, according to sources.
- Chief of Staff of Iran’s armed forces Abdolrahim Mousavi was also killed in the February 28 strikes during what Iranian media said was a meeting of senior leadership in Tehran.
- Commander of Iran’s Basij paramilitary force Gholamreza Soleimani was killed in US-Israeli strikes on March 17, according to Iranian state media.