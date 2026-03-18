Info minister expresses Pakistan’s desire to play role in de-escalating Middle East situation

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has expressed a sincere “desire to participate to de-escalate the situation” in Iran and to prevent further instability during an interview with Al Jazeera.

Because of these longstanding ties, he said, Pakistan has remained ready to step in and help wherever possible.

Tarar emphasised his country’s pivotal role as a regional partner with a deep commitment to diplomatic stability in the Middle East.

“Pakistan is involved in talking with various partners, and we have always wanted for this balance in relations to remain, and I think we are able to play a mediation role with the countries in the region”, he added.