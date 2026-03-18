E-Paper | March 18, 2026

PFA launches crackdown ahead of Eid

APP Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
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LAHORE: In a major crackdown ahead of Eidul Fitr, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized over 60,205 kilograms of counterfeit and unsafe food items, sealed multiple units and imposed fines across various areas of Lahore.

According to a spokesperson, PFA teams confiscated 56,025kg of powder, 3,750 litres of fake cold drinks, 108 litres of syrup and more than three maunds of marmalade, along with prohibited colours, flavours and packaging material, all of which had been destroyed.

The operations were conducted in Akbari Mandi, Bahria Town, MM Alam Road, Dhallwan Road and Ferozewala, where two fast food points and a syrup production unit were sealed, while fines amounting to Rs460,000 were imposed on 10 outlets.

A case was also registered over the production of counterfeit beverages.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that fake drinks were being prepared using non-approved formulas, hazardous chemicals and unfiltered water, and were intended for market supply during Eid. He further said that poor hygiene conditions were found at the units, including the presence of insects, flies and cobwebs, as well as dirty processing areas with broken floors and stagnant water.

The DG said mandatory records, including workers’ medical and training certificates, were also missing. He reiterated that strict action would continue against those compromising on food safety standards.

The crackdown is part of the ongoing province-wide enforcement on the directions of the Punjab government to ensure the provision of safe and quality food. Citizens have been urged to report complaints to the PFA helpline 1223.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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