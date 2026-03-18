E-Paper | March 18, 2026

Midwifery training planned in Tharparkar

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 18, 2026 Updated March 18, 2026 07:04am
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KARACHI: The Standing Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in collaboration with the University of Modern Sciences, Tando Muhammad Khan, has announced the launch of an advanced midwifery clinical skills training programme in Tharparkar.

According to a press release, the programme aims at enhancing maternal and neonatal healthcare services in one of the most underserved areas of the province.

The programme is designed for female candidates from Tharparkar, particularly from taluka Chachro and Dahili, including certified midwives and those who have appeared in the final examinations of midwifery courses.

It will be conducted at the Indus Medical College Hospital, Tando Muhammad Khan, and is scheduled to run from mid-April to the end of May 2026. The last date for submission of applications is March 31.

The fully-funded programme covers tuition, accommodation and meals, reflecting a strong commitment to capacity building in underserved regions.

The training will cover sessions on improving clinical competencies in safe delivery practices, strengthening emergency obstetric and neonatal care, promoting community-based maternal and child healthcare awareness and building capacity in nutrition and emergency response.

“The initiative has been undertaken as a follow-up to the two-day medical camp held in Chachro, Tharparkar, where the urgent need for skilled maternal healthcare providers was identified,” says a press release.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2026

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