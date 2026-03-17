EU’s Kaja Kallas calls on US, Israel to end Iran war

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called on the United States and Israel on Tuesday to end their war with Iran and said the EU was consulting with governments in the Middle East about how to bring the conflict to a conclusion.

In an interview with Reuters in Brussels, Kallas also said the door was not closed to European participation in efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but it would be most likely to come as part of a diplomatic solution.

Multiple European nations have rebuffed US President Donald Trump’s calls to take part in a mission to free up the Strait, a key transit point for oil, gas and other goods now largely blocked by Iran.

Kallas said Europe did not understand some of the United States’ actions under Trump or its objectives in Iran but had become used to his unpredictability and “more calm” in its responses.