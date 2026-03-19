Movie review: Goat

If you enjoy sports, like movies with funny animals and cannot miss inspiring stories about never giving up, then GOAT might be the perfect movie for you.

The film has an energetic style that may remind some viewers of Space Jam, while also telling a classic coming-of-age story about courage, friendship and believing in yourself. Packed with colourful animation and exciting sports action, the movie entertains while delivering an uplifting message.

The story takes place in a lively world where animals live like humans. The most famous sport in that world is roarball, which is similar to basketball, but faster and more dramatic. Players race across the court, leap high into the air and perform spectacular moves to score points.

Basketball superstar Stephen Curry produced the film and voices one of the characters.

At the centre of the story is Will Harris, a small goat with very big dreams. Will, like all the kids, loves roarball and hopes to become a professional player someday. But Will is tiny and inexperienced, while most players in the league are huge and powerful animals like rhinos, horses, panthers and even a giraffe.

Will represent us, with high hopes and ‘will’, but need a boost, and that boost comes when he gets an unexpected chance to join a professional team. But many of his teammates doubt him and believe that a small goat simply cannot compete with the biggest and strongest athletes in the league. Will refuses to give up and, through hard work, determination and clever thinking, proves that skill and heart can matter just as much as size and strength.

The voice cast is strong, bringing the characters to life. Caleb McLaughlin voices Will with warmth and enthusiasm, and Gabrielle Union plays Jett, a legend in the game who is past its prime. The intimidating rival Mane Attraction is voiced by Aaron Pierre, who also voiced Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King.

The roarball matches are the highlight, featuring wild tricks, fast passes and dramatic last-second plays that keep the excitement high. Overall, GOAT is an entertaining family movie filled with humour, sports action and heart.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 19th, 2026