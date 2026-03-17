E-Paper | March 17, 2026

MPAs are hurdle to LG autonomy, meeting told

Saleem Shahid Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 08:41am
Image shows the Balochistan Assembly.—Online/File
Image shows the Balochistan Assembly.—Online/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

• Consultative session calls for stronger constitutional, administrative and financial autonomy for local governments
• Notes financial dependence on provincial grants and PFC funds limits effectiveness of local bodies

QUETTA: Participants of a consultative session on local government autonomy, including senior local bodies officers, political leaders, members of civil society and media representatives, said that parliamentarians were the main hurdle in making the local bodies institutions autonomous and ensuring sufficient funds for development.

The Health and Rural Development (HARD), with the support of Awaz Centre for Development Services, organised a consultative session with stakeholders and an advocacy panel to discuss the constitutional, administrative, financial, and political autonomy of local governments in Balochistan.

Balo­chistan’s Addi­tional Secretary forLocal Government Farooq Tareen said local governments manage municipal services such as water supply, sanitation, waste management, street lighting and maintenance of local roads through district councils, municipal committees and union councils. He noted that while administrative autonomy allows local representatives to address community needs, the provincial bureaucracy still holds significant control.

M Ali Satakzai, Chief Officer Local Gover­nment, highlighted that local governments can prepare their own budgets and development plans. However, financial resources mainly come through the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) and provincial grants, making local bodies largely dependent on provincial funding.

PPP’s Sakina Abdullah emphasised that local governments strengthen grassroots democracy by allowing citizens to elect mayors, chairmen, and councillors.

She said political participation and accountability improve through regular elections, alth­ough provincial interference and delays in holding elections often wea­ken political autonomy.

Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) Pre­sident Manzoor Ahmed said the 18th Cons­titutional Ame­ndment placed greater responsibility on provinces to establish effective local government systems and promote decentralisation of power to elected local bodies.

Senior journalist Shahid Yousafzai raised concerns about misuse of authority, including mismanagement of development funds, nepotism in appointments and non-transparent awarding of contracts. He stressed that weak monitoring and lack of transparency allow corruption to continue in some local government institutions.

He said that parliamentarians were also hurdle in strengthening local bodies and ensuring their autonomy, as they preferred to utilise development funds through MPA funds instead of empowering local governments.

National Commission on the Rights of the Child’s Advocate A Hayee discussed the Safa Quetta Project, aimed at improving waste management in Quetta. He noted that although door-to-door garbage collection has started in some sectors, the project still does not cover many areas of the city.

Participants stressed the need for stronger autonomy, transparency and accountability to ensure effective local governance and improved service delivery in Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Missing in action
17 Mar, 2026

Missing in action

NOT exactly known for playing a proactive role in protecting the interests of Muslim nations and populations...
Risk to stability
Updated 17 Mar, 2026

Risk to stability

THE risks to Pakistan’s fragile economic recovery from the US-Israel war on Iran cannot be dismissed. Yet the...
Enrolment push
17 Mar, 2026

Enrolment push

THE federal government has embarked upon the welcome initiative to enrol 25,000 out-of-school children in Islamabad...
Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Dawn News English
Subscribe