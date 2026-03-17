UNDP hands over 118 homes to flood-hit families

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) han­ded over 118 climate-resilient homes to flood-affected families in Hanna-Urak in Quetta district.

The houses provide safer shelter for families whose homes were destroyed by 2022 floods, UNDP says in a press release issued here on Monday.

The houses’ handover ceremony in Quetta was attended by Honorary Consul of Germany in Balochistan, Mir Murad Baloch, and senior representatives of UNDP and provincial government officials.

The housing initiative forms part of the Flood Reconstruction and Coordination Programme, through which UNDP is supporting the construction of 700 climate- and disaster-resilient houses in Balochistan. With the latest handover, 158 houses have now been completed and handed over, while the remaining houses are expected to be completed over the course of the coming months as the project continues to progress on schedule.

Speaking on the occasion, UNDP Resident Representative in Pakistan Dr Samuel Rizk said the initiative reflects the importance of strong partnerships in supporting communities to recover from climate disasters.

He said that together with the German government and the Balochistan government, the UNDP is committed to helping flood-affected families rebuild safer homes.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026